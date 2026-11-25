There’s turmoil in the Steelers locker room ahead of the team’s Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not show up to the Steelers’ scheduled 8 a.m. Wednesday meeting at the training facility, Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner confirmed. He hasn’t been seen in the facility all morning.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter claims Rodgers was excused from coming to the facility, “while he processes his benching.”

This development comes hours after the Steelers announced that Rodgers would be inactive against the Broncos, and Mason Rudolph would get his first start of the season. Hours before, head coach Mike McCarthy was adamant that Rodgers would remain the starter, saying “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.”

Schefter said there were a series of meetings Tuesday that led up to the decision to bench Rodgers, described as “some good, some bad.”

The last two games have been rough for the Steelers — losing to both the Bengals (38-18) and Eagles (19-16). In those games, Rodgers completed a combined 45 throws of a combined 73 attempts, resulting in three touchdowns. He rushed for 28 yards between the two games.

McCarthy is expected to address the media at some point on Wednesday.

Rodgers joined the Steelers for the 2025 season after months of anticipation and rumors. That run, which ended in the first round of the playoffs, was widely expected to be his last in the NFL, but he decided to stay with the Steelers for one more year and reunite with his former head coach — McCarthy — before retiring.

In all, Rodgers has played 22 seasons in the NFL, 18 of which were with the Green Bay Packers (and 13 of those seasons under McCarthy). He brought home a Super Bowl to Titletown in 2010.

Throughout his career, Rodgers has completed 5916 throws for 68,515 yards and 543 touchdowns. He has 781 career rushes for 3,685 yards and 36 touchdowns.

The Steelers quarterback room also consists of Will Howard, a second-year player who spent most of last season recovering from a broken hand, and Drew Allar, the rookie from Penn State selected in the third round of the 2026 draft. Neither has taken a regular-season snap.

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