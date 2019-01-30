Walker was among the unsigned free agents last winter who attend a free agent training camp in Bradenton, Florida, and he agreed in mid-March to a $4 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees.
He slumped badly, hitting .197 with 19 RBIs in the first half, then improved to .247 with 27 RBIs in the second half to finish at .219 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs in 113 games.
Marlins right-handed reliever Nick Wittgren, who had a 2.94 ERA in 32 games last year, was designated for assignment.
Walker has a .268 career average and has reached double figures in homers every year since 2010.
Walker was a first-round pick of his hometown Pirates in 2004 and played six seasons in the majors with Pittsburgh, mostly as a second baseman. The switch-hitter has also played ;with the Mets and Brewers. Walker also has played at first and third and in the outfield, where he could see playing time with the Marlins.
Miami also designated right-hander Nick Wittgren for assignment.
