Former Pirates catcher Russell Martin lands spot on 2025 BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Russell Martin has earned a spot on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot for 2025.

This is Martin’s first year on the ballot for the Hall of Fame.

Martin played for the Pirates in 2013 and 2014. In both season combined, he played in 238 games and had 96 runs, 209 hits and 328 total bases.

Throughout his 14-season career in both the National and American leagues, he picked up numerous accolades. He finished ninth in 2006 National League Rookie of the Year voting and was a four-time All-Star (2007-08, 2011, 2015), one-time Gold Glove Award winner (2007) and Silver Slugger Award winner (2007) at catcher.

Martin led his league in caught stealing six times (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013-15), assists four times (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013), put outs four times (2007-09, 2016) and caught stealing percentage once (2015). He reached 20-home run plateau three times (2012, 2015-16) and 20-stolen base mark once (2007)

Among those with at least 50% of their games at catcher, Martin is one of only three players in history with at least 150 home runs and 100 stolen bases.

Other big names on the ballot this year include Bobby Abreu, Torii Hunter, Jimmy Rollins and Billy Wagner.

Those being inducted into the Hall of Fame among those who made the ballot will be announced on Jan. 21.

