PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams’ family is growing, but a little faster than he and his wife were expecting.
Williams announced Sunday on Twitter that his wife is pregnant -- which they found out the day after learning they were becoming the adoptive parents to their daughter, Jojo.
A baby boy is on the way, due in January.
“On Divine Mercy Sunday, Jojo’s birthmom told us that she wanted Jackie & I to be the adoptive parents of her daughter. The next day Jackie & I found out God has a great sense of humor by showering us with the grace of another child. Baby boy due in Jan. Holy Family, pray for us,” Williams tweeted.
On Divine Mercy Sunday, Jojo’s birthmom told us that she wanted Jackie & I to be the adoptive parents of her daughter. The next day Jackie & I found out God has a great sense of humor by showering us with the grace of another child. Baby boy due in Jan 💙Holy Family, pray for us. pic.twitter.com/mfad5WZN0O— Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) August 25, 2019
