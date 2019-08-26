  • ‘God has a great sense of humor:' Pirates' Trevor Williams, wife expecting after adoption

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams’ family is growing, but a little faster than he and his wife were expecting.

    Williams announced Sunday on Twitter that his wife is pregnant -- which they found out the day after learning they were becoming the adoptive parents to their daughter, Jojo.

    A baby boy is on the way, due in January.

    “On Divine Mercy Sunday, Jojo’s birthmom told us that she wanted Jackie & I to be the adoptive parents of her daughter. The next day Jackie & I found out God has a great sense of humor by showering us with the grace of another child. Baby boy due in Jan. Holy Family, pray for us,” Williams tweeted.

