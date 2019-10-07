0 Nutting still mulling other front office moves

PITTSBURGH - This will sound nuts, but at least hear it out.

So, Bob Nutting fired Clint Hurdle this past Sunday. Or, as the press release disingenuously worded it, the Pirates and their manager "parted ways." And minutes after that release came another, this one attributed to Nutting, making clear his front office would remain intact by saying, "I strongly believe that Neal Huntington and the leadership team that he has assembled are the right people to continue to lead our baseball operations department."

This was, of course, was enthusiastically received by the public at large. And by the Mayor of Pittsburgh, who wrote to this site that he was "not happy" with the Pirates but that they "have the right to fail" if they so choose.

Ow.

Now, after all that, what if I told you that all of this -- I mean absolutely all of it -- remains in a state of flux and that, in fact, Nutting's nowhere near done?

That's been the unmistakable drumbeat from within 115 Federal over the past few days, that Nutting acted on Hurdle when he did out of respect to giving the manager a chance to bid his players farewell. (Which he did, by the way, with an emotional clubhouse meeting that morning.) And further, there remain major changes to be made. Meaning well above the obvious firings of Ray Searage, Tom Prince and potentially others on the coaching staff. Meaning no one's off limits.

