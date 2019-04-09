Pirates pitcher Chris Archer was suspended for five games and fined in connection with a bench-clearing brawl last Sunday during a game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Archer's 5-game suspension was for intentionally throwing a pitch behind Derek Dietrich of the Reds, according to Major League Baseball. The suspension is subject to appeal.
Pirates pitcher Chris Archer and Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig, as well as manager David Bell, have been suspended for their roles in bench-clearing incident between @Reds and @Pirates on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Nejj1d9to7— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 9, 2019
After Pirates starter Chris Archer threw a pitch behind the Reds’ Derek Dietrich, both Archer and the Reds were given warnings by the home plate umpire. Reds' manager David Bell came out of the dugout to protest the warning, and the benches cleared. Outfielders Yasiel Puig had to be held back during the melee and eventually went after some Pirates players.
Puig received a two-game suspension and undisclosed fine for his "aggressive actions" during the brawl. Puig will begin his suspension Tuesday night.
Bell received a one-game suspension.
