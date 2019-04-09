HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that shut down the Homestead Grays Bridge for five hours early Tuesday morning.
Officials said the crash, which was reported about 12:30 a.m., involved the motorcycle and another vehicle. It happened on the Homestead side of the bridge.
Family members of the motorcyclist confirmed his death to Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic, telling her he was from Homestead. His name has not been released.
It’s unclear whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.
Allegheny County crime scene investigators and an accident reconstruction team were called to the scene. Details of what caused the crash have not been released.
Construction has been taking place on the bridge since late March, forcing overnight single-lane restrictions in both directions.
