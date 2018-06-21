  • PNC Park dugout, tunnels flooded during heavy rains

    PITTSBURGH - Heavy rain that caused devastating flooding in neighborhoods south of Pittsburgh also forced the postponement of the Pirates-Brewers game Wednesday night.

    After grounds crews covered the field with the tarp, one Brewer decided to have a little fun. Bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel turned the tarp into a Slip ‘n Slide, gliding across the soaked piece of plastic.

    The downpour also flooded the dugout and part of the tunnels going into the clubhouse.

    Players had to roll up their pants to wade through the ankle deep water.

    The game was initially delayed for 2 hours then postponed. The makeup game is scheduled for July 14 as part of a double-header.

     
     

