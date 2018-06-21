PNC Park dugout, tunnels flooded during heavy rains

PITTSBURGH - Heavy rain that caused devastating flooding in neighborhoods south of Pittsburgh also forced the postponement of the Pirates-Brewers game Wednesday night.
Tonight's game has been officially postponed.— Pirates (@Pirates) June 21, 2018
A makeup will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/DX44xmdv2X
After grounds crews covered the field with the tarp, one Brewer decided to have a little fun. Bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel turned the tarp into a Slip ‘n Slide, gliding across the soaked piece of plastic.
Who doesn’t love a good slip ‘n slide? #MomentOfFlavor pic.twitter.com/pZJIof7L2a— MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2018
The downpour also flooded the dugout and part of the tunnels going into the clubhouse.
#Pirates #FinalWord The umpires' tunnel at PNC Park flooded pic.twitter.com/81OCsqibjK— @WPXImasahysteria (@masahysteria) June 20, 2018
Players had to roll up their pants to wade through the ankle deep water.
The game was initially delayed for 2 hours then postponed. The makeup game is scheduled for July 14 as part of a double-header.
We will make up tonight's game with the @Brewers on Saturday, July 14 as part of a traditional doubleheader.— Pirates (@Pirates) June 21, 2018
The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 12:35 p.m.
For info: https://t.co/n1sEzt41be pic.twitter.com/Fon4AKtoU5
