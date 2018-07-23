Young Alby Oxenreiter, Greg Brown go head-to-head as baseball broadcasters

PITTSBURGH - It’s a special anniversary for Channel 11 Sports Director Alby Oxenreiter and Pirates announcer Greg Brown. It happened on July 23, 1982 - before both became Pittsburgh sports famous.
They each won a contest to be the “Pirates Broadcaster-For-The-Night”, an opportunity for an up-and-comer to do three innings in the Pirates baseball while Jim Rooker was out of town. But only one of them made it behind the microphone.
Hear Alby’s call, the reason why Greg Brown was disqualified from the contest at the last second and how a character from the movie Caddyshack was involved.
It's all on Channel 11 News, today at 6 p.m.
