  • Young Alby Oxenreiter, Greg Brown go head-to-head as baseball broadcasters

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It’s a special anniversary for Channel 11 Sports Director Alby Oxenreiter and Pirates announcer Greg Brown. It happened on July 23, 1982 - before both became Pittsburgh sports famous.

    They each won a contest to be the “Pirates Broadcaster-For-The-Night”, an opportunity for an up-and-comer to do three innings in the Pirates baseball while Jim Rooker was out of town. But only one of them made it behind the microphone.  

    Hear Alby’s call, the reason why Greg Brown was disqualified from the contest at the last second and how a character from the movie Caddyshack was involved.

    It's all on Channel 11 News, today at 6 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories