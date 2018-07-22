28 hurt after 2 buses involved in crash in downtown Pittsburgh

UPDATE: Twenty-eight people were taken from the scene with injuries, none serious.
UPDATE: A placard saying the buses were part of a Jewish Community Center day camp was incorrect.
The buses were carrying people associated with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and were going from Chatham University to the Gateway Clipper docks, according to a chaperone.
Two buses carrying children attending a day camp were involved in a crash Sunday in downtown Pittsburgh, causing several minor injuries.
The chartered buses were carrying children who attended the J&R Day Camp, an event held by the Jewish Community Center, in Monroeville.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating after man's body found outside of home
- 'They aren't dead?' Florida man asks police when he learns 2 survived shooting, officials say
- Author tells of kidnapping by pirates he'd gone to interview
- VIDEO: Woman talks about surviving duck boat accident that killed 17
The crash, at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Grant Street, occurred when one bus rear-ended another.
First responders are at the scene, and all injuries appear to be minor.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}