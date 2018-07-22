Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella, police say

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A 46-year-old woman was impaled by an unattended beach umbrella Sunday afternoon, police said.
The Pennsylvania woman, who has not been identified, was pierced in the chest at 3:11 p.m. by an unattended rental umbrella that had not been returned, Ocean City Beach Patrol Cpt. Butch Arbin told WMDT.
Responders secured the errant umbrella with the help of other people on the beach. Rescuers were able to cut the wooden pole, but some of it remained underneath the woman’s skin, according to WMDT.
The woman was airlifted to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to WMDT. Doctors there will determine the best way to remove the remaining portion of the umbrella.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
