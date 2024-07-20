National analyst lists Pitt player as potential college basketball star

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt may have a breakout star on its hands.

Jaland Lowe is heading into his sophomore season with the Panthers, coming off a tremendous rookie year in which he had a huge role alongside Pitt guards Bub Carrington and Ishmael Leggett. With Carrington off to the NBA and Lowe and Leggett returning alongside several new guards, there is a big opportunity for a new star to arise.

CBS Sports national analyst Jon Rothstein agrees, too. On Saturday, he listed Lowe along with two other ACC players, Markus Burton and Baye Ndongo, as “ACC players who should become stars as sophomores.”

