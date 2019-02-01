Avonworth kindergartners, led by Aaron Donald's daughter, make hype video for Rams

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The kindergartners in Jaclyn Keane’s class at Avonworth Primary Center are pretty much all Steelers fans, which isn’t much of a surprise.
But the kids are all pulling for an L.A. Rams victory in the Super Bowl, and it has nothing to do with the reviled New England Patriots going for a sixth Lombardi Trophy.
RELATED: Penn Hills native, former Pitt star Donald ready for star turn in Super Bowl
One of Keane’s students is Jaeda Donald. As in Aaron Donald. As in Aaron Donald, the Penn Hills star turned Pitt star turned prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year as a wrecking ball on the Rams’ defensive line.
Keane, a Pitt grad herself, rallied the troops around their classmate’s dad and his teammates and created an adorable hype video cheering the Rams on to victory.
Now we're really hoping the Rams win, not only because it will mean a Patriots loss, but hopefully it will inspire Keane, Jaeda and all their friends to make a Super Bowl celebration video.
