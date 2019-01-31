Penn Hills native, former Pitt star Donald ready for star turn in Super Bowl

He's a rising superstar who is proud of where he grew up, and now Aaron Donald is about to play in his first Super Bowl.
From his dominance at Penn Hills High School to his rampages through offensive lives in the ACC while at the University of Pittsburgh, it's easy to cheer for the smiling defensive tackle.
Those who knew him well when he still lived in Pittsburgh told Channel 11 his massive success in the NFL is no surprise to them. Hear from those who knew Donald as a teenager, and as he swept defensive awards at Pitt, tonight at 6 on Channel 11 News.
