It's duck season here in Pittsburgh, and yinzers want to honor Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges in huge way.
A petition has been started to bring back the giant 40-foot inflatable rubber duck that once floated where the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers meet.
The petition on change.org says, "The people of Pittsburgh (aka Yinzers, aka Stiller Gang aka Steelers Nation) demand Mayor Peduto to return the legendary Rubber Ducky of 2013 to the Allegheny river in honor of Devlin "Duck" Hodges. We need 100,000 signatures to show the city we mean business."
