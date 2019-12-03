  • Hodges will start against Cardinals, Conner and Smith-Schuster questionable

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Devlin "Duck" Hodges will start again this Sunday when the team plays the Arizona Cardinals.

    Hodges led the Steelers to a win over the Cleveland Browns this past week.

    Tomlin also said that injured players James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster were questionable for Sunday's game.

