PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Devlin "Duck" Hodges will start again this Sunday when the team plays the Arizona Cardinals.
Hodges led the Steelers to a win over the Cleveland Browns this past week.
DUCK GETS THE CALL...AGAIN— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 3, 2019
Mike Tomlin confirms Devlin Hodges will get the start when the Steelers take on the Cardinals this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/X8NweEopQK
Tomlin also said that injured players James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster were questionable for Sunday's game.
Mike Tomlin on Juju Smith-Schuster and James Conner: "I'd probably characterize both guys as questionable." #WPXI— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) December 3, 2019
