11 reasons to watch the Steelers during training camp: Future of QB position

As we get closer Steelers training camp, every day the Channel 11 Sports staff will give you one of 11 reasons to watch training camp.
Reason 1:
As Ben Roethlisberger gets ready for his 15th season, the possible Steelers quarterback of the future, Mason Rudolph, is preparing for his first.
Roethlisberger is the undisputed leader of the Steelers. His No. 1 quarterback spot, and his legacy, are set in stone.
But how likely is it – and if so, how long – before Rudolph emerges as Ben's backup? And what will become of Josh Dobbs, the fourth quarterback in camp?
Quarterback will be a position to watch as the Steelers prepare for training camp.
