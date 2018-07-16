  • 2018 likely Bell's last season as Steeler, agent tells Channel 11 Sports

    PITTSBURGH - The Steelers and Le'Veon Bell have been unable to agree on a long-term contract, his agent Adisa Bakari told Channel 11 Sports' Black & Gold Zone.

    Bakari said Bell planned to retire as a Steeler, but that does not seem to be the case.

    Bell and the Steelers had the same problem last season, with the star running back skipping training camp before signing a one-year deal for $12 million under the franchise tag.

    Without a long-term deal, the Steelers have used the franchise tag on Bell again, in an agreement worth about $14.5 million for the year.

    “Even though we could not reach a long-term contract agreement with Le’Veon Bell, we are excited he will be with the team in 2018," Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

    In his own tweet, Bell said "...to the fans that had hope, I’m sorry we let youu down but trust me, 2018 will be my best season to date."

     

