PITTSBURGH - The Steelers and Le'Veon Bell have been unable to agree on a long-term contract, his agent Adisa Bakari told Channel 11 Sports' Black & Gold Zone.

Bakari said Bell planned to retire as a Steeler, but that does not seem to be the case.

We just talked to Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, and he confirms for us the same quote he gave to national media:"His intention was to retire as a @Steelers. But now that there's no deal,the practical reality is, this now likely will be Le'Veon's last season as a Steeler." #Steelers — The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) July 16, 2018

Bell and the Steelers had the same problem last season, with the star running back skipping training camp before signing a one-year deal for $12 million under the franchise tag.

Without a long-term deal, the Steelers have used the franchise tag on Bell again, in an agreement worth about $14.5 million for the year.

“Even though we could not reach a long-term contract agreement with Le’Veon Bell, we are excited he will be with the team in 2018," Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

In his own tweet, Bell said "...to the fans that had hope, I’m sorry we let youu down but trust me, 2018 will be my best season to date."

to all my Steeler fans, my desire always has been to retire a Steeler...both sides worked extremely hard today to make that happen, but the NFL is a hard business at times...to the fans that had hope, I’m sorry we let youu down but trust me, 2018 will be my best season to date... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 16, 2018

