  • Raiders fine Antonio Brown, AB rips them on Instagram

    Updated:

    Want to see what an official NFL fine looks like?

    You're in luck, thanks to Antonio Brown and his never-ending quest to tarnish his legacy. After getting fined by the Raiders for failing to participate in a team walkthrough on Aug. 22, Brown took to Instagram to post the goods.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DKPittsburghSports.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories