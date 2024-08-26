Browns will start season without RB Nick Chubb

This story originally appeared on Steelersnow.com.

Running back Nick Chubb will start the season on the physically unable to perform list for the Cleveland Browns, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means Chubb will miss at least the first four games of the 2024 season.

The Cleveland running back is still recovering from the major knee injury that he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sept. 18. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb was tackling Chubb high and from the right side, when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low and from the left, hitting Chubb on his left knee.

Chubb suffered a torn MCL and damaged ACL in the collision and required extensive surgery. He has yet to return to practice since the injury.

