  • Conner expected back vs. Browns

    By: Dale Lolley, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    PITTSBURGH - The Steelers have struggled to find a running game in their past two outings, being limited 132 combined yards on the ground in wins over the Colts and Rams.

    That rushing attack should get a boost Thursday night against the Browns, however, as running back James Conner is expected to play for the Steelers. Conner has missed the past two games with an AC sprain in his shoulder.

    "If we had worked today, James Conner would have been a full participant," said Mike Tomlin Monday.

