Man charged in 2007 rape of woman in Goodwill bathroom

PITTSBURGH - A man has been charged in the January 2007 rape of a woman while she was attending hearing impairment classes at a Goodwill in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said Thursday.
Shawn Carr, 33, of Elizabeth, was arrested more than 11 years after he allegedly raped the woman, who is deaf, in the bathroom of the Goodwill on East Carson Street.
The woman told authorities she was walking and noticed Carr following her, according to a criminal complaint. She tried to lose him and went into a women’s bathroom.
Carr allegedly followed the woman into the bathroom and pushed his way in as she tried to shut the door to keep him out, the complaint said. He’s accused of then pushing the woman against a wall and raping her.
The woman said Carr, whom she had known for about one year, stole money from her purse before he left the bathroom.
Carr was charged Thursday with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, robbery, sexual assault and indecent assault.
