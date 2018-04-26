  • Here we go! Steelers host fan blitz this weekend

    PITTSBURGH - Here we go Steelers!   

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host a fan blitz this weekend. 

    The annual event will be held at Heinz Field on April 28, from noon to 6 p.m. 

    Fans in attendance can get autographs from current and former Steelers, meet and greet some of the 2018 Steelers draft picks and get a glimpse of all six Super Bowl trophies. The Steelers’ locker room will also be open for all fans to see and to take a photo next to their favorite player’s locker.

    Youth football skills sessions will be held for the younger fans in grades 1-8. 

    Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and Steeler Sideline stores at Tanger Outlets in Washington, Premium Outlets at Grove City and South Hills Village.  Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under.  You can also buy them at the Heinz Field ticket office beginning at 11 a.m. Fans should enter through Gate B. 

     

     

