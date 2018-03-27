  • It's unanimous! NFL 'catch rule' is changing

    Updated:

    NFL owners unanimously approved changes to the league’s controversial catch rule.

    The vote took place at owners’ meetings in Florida Tuesday morning.

    According to NFL.com, the new rules defining a catch include:

    • Having control of the ball
    • Having two feet down or another body part. 
    • Making a football move such as: 
      • A third step
      • Reaching/extending for the line-to-gain
      • Or the ability to perform such an act

    The change is good news for Steelers fans who won’t soon forget the Jesse James touchdown against the Patriots that was overturned.

    Under the new rule, the ‘going-to-the-ground’ stipulation was removed.

    Also approved was making permanent spotting the ball at the 25-yard line after a touchback on a kickoff; allowing players on injured reserve to be traded; and authorizing a designated member of the officiating department to instruct on-field game officials to eject a player for a flagrant non-football act when a foul for that act is called on the field.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

     
     

