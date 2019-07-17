PITTSBURGH - James Conner is no stranger to overcoming the odds.
Conner recently joined hip-hop artist and former Duke University pitcher Mike Seander (Mike Stud) for an hour-long chat, discussing everything from football to general life lessons to Conner's battle with cancer and more.
Related Headlines
Things started heating up about 12 minutes into the discussion, as Conner began talking about his college football career at Pitt.
Read the full story on DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in the hospital
- Florida man makes sign after panhandler rejects his job offer
- Can you help? A 10-year-old girl is missing and police are looking for her
- VIDEO: Norwin sophomore identified as teen killed in fall at YMCA camp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}