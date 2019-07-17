  • Conner reveals he had ‘about a week' to live

    By: Hunter Homistek

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - James Conner is no stranger to overcoming the odds.

    Conner recently joined hip-hop artist and former Duke University pitcher Mike Seander (Mike Stud) for an hour-long chat, discussing everything from football to general life lessons to Conner's battle with cancer and more.

    Related Headlines

    Things started heating up about 12 minutes into the discussion, as Conner began talking about his college football career at Pitt.

    Read the full story on DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories