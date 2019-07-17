  • Can you help? A 10-year-old girl is missing and police are looking for her

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is asking for help finding a 10-year-old girl.

    India Ford was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday night on Rosedale Street in Homewood.

    She was wearing a pink tank top and her hair was in braids.

    If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police headquarters at (412) 323-7800 or Zone 5 station at (412) 665-3605.

