PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is asking for help finding a 10-year-old girl.
India Ford was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday night on Rosedale Street in Homewood.
She was wearing a pink tank top and her hair was in braids.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police headquarters at (412) 323-7800 or Zone 5 station at (412) 665-3605.
