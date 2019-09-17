PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster visited Ross Elementary School Tuesday after he spied a special social media post.
>>>PHOTOS: Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster visits North Hills elementary students
A spokesperson for North Hills School District told Channel 11 third and fourth grade learning support teacher Jess Porter shared pictures of her class wearing Smith-Schuster's jersey on social media earlier this month. Two students asked Porter to tag Smith-Schuster in the post. He saw the pictures and reached out to her to coordinate the special visit.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Smith-Schuster played catch with the students, ran sprints with them and signed autographs before leaving.
A district spokesperson said the students were extremely excited about the visit.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez arrested, charged with solicitation of teen
- Steelers sign former first-round QB to practice squad, place Sean Davis on injured reserve
- Georgia homeowner shoots, kills 3 masked teens, deputies say
- VIDEO: Cokie Roberts dies after breast cancer battle
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}