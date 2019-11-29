PITTSBURGH - Steelers legend and former defensive tackle Joe Greene was selected to the NFL100 All Time Team.
The 6-4 defensive tackle was born Sept. 24, 1946 in Temple, Texas. Part of the "Steel Curtain" defenses of the late 70s and early 80s, Greene finished his career as a Steeler playing in 181 out of 190 games with 78.5 sacks and 16 fumble recoveries. Greene was widely credited, along with coach Chuck Noll, with turning around the Steelers franchise. Greene won four Super Bowls and has one of the greatest individual Super Bowl performances in league history: an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in addition to total tackles.
He was nicknamed "Mean" Joe Greene for his ferocious playing style and, at times, uncontrollable temper.
Greene was the star of a famous Coca-Cola commercial during his playing career as well.
