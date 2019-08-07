LATROBE, Pa. - Steelers cornerback Joe Haden gave fans a scare on Wednesday when he suffered an ankle injury that required him to be carted up to the team's locker room during practice.
But the injury is considered minor and Haden is expected to be fine.
The injury apparently happened during a live team run drill while working against the first-team offense. Haden walked off the field with a slight limp and then hopped on a cart to be transported to the locker room.
Read More on DKPittsburghSports.com
TRENDING NOW:
- Kennywood's new Steel Curtain coaster staying closed for now
- Local teacher shot, killed by police after pointing a gun at officers
- Federal lawsuit claims excessive force used during arrest over marijuana plants
- VIDEO: Wedding crasher thief turns herself in
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}