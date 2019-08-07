  • Joe Haden leaves Steelers practice early on cart

    By: Dale Lolly, DKPittsburghSports.com

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - Steelers cornerback Joe Haden gave fans a scare on Wednesday when he suffered an ankle injury that required him to be carted up to the team's locker room during practice.

    But the injury is considered minor and Haden is expected to be fine.

    The injury apparently happened during a live team run drill while working against the first-team offense. Haden walked off the field with a slight limp and then hopped on a cart to be transported to the locker room.

