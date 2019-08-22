0 JuJu hopes to carry on coach Darryl Drake's legacy

PITTSBURGH - As the Steelers return to the South Side for the remainder of the preseason, it also means an attempt to return to normalcy since the passing of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake. He was a mentor who left a lasting legacy, part of which is inscribed on JuJu Smith-Schuster's custom bracelets.

"(Drake) usually said a quote to us every day, and this was the last quote to us," Smith-Schuster said. "'Never choose good when great is available.' Obviously, that means don't settle for less. Don't be satisfied for what you have now."

JuJu says it's hard to explain the difficult time the team is going through, but he understands the need to get back to work. Especially with rising expectations.

"Obviously, all eyes are on me," Smith-Schuster said. "The biggest question is how are the Steelers going to be without two great players (Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell) that we used to have. How's JuJu going to do without AB?"

Rep after rep, day after day, the third-year wide receiver appears to be gaining confidence, gaining a swagger worthy of being the number one option on the offense. But for him, it's about putting it all together in a game. He believes the first team offense will get a couple series together Sunday in the "dress rehearsal" against the Tennessee Titans.

I asked Mike Tomlin if Ben Roethlisberger would start and replied, "He's readying himself just like everyone, anticipating to play."

