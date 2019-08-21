  • Man dies after car crashes through fence, into pool in Plum

    Updated:

    PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A driver whose car plunged into a swimming pool in Plum Borough Wednesday morning has died, police said.

    The man lost control of the car, which crashed through a fence and into the pool at a home along Carrie Ann at Repp roads just before 8 a.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police officers and fire crews jumped into the pool and pulled the driver from the water. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

    No one inside the home was injured. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories