    The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the 2018 Hall of Honor class on Saturday.

    The team introduced the Hall of Honor last year to recognize former players, coaches and front office personnel who played an important role in the franchise, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The idea came from Steelers President Art Rooney II and late Chairman Dan Rooney.

    The following people will be inducted into the Hall of Honor:

    • Bill Nunn
    • Art Rooney Jr.
    • Buddy Dial
    • Rocky Bleier
    • Alan Faneca

