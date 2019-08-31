It’s official. The Steelers have trimmed their roster down to the required 53 man total by today’s 4pm deadline.
To help set the roster, the Steelers made a trade, sending Jerald Hawkins and their 7th Rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for their 6th Rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The offensive tackle, originally a 4th Rd pick in 2016, battled multiple injuries stalling his development.
BREAKING: The Steelers have made the following cuts in order to get their roster to 53. pic.twitter.com/4b0XLQK5MU— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 31, 2019
More trades could be in the works, however this is the first, initial 53-man roster for the 2019 Steelers:
QB: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Josh Dobbs
RB: James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell, Roosevelt Nix (FB)
WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Donte Moncrief, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Ryan Switzer,
OL: Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Alejandro Villanueva, Matt Feiler, BJ Finney, Chuks Okorafor, Zach Banner, Fred Johnson
TE: Vance McDonald, Xavier Grimble, Zach Gentry
DL: Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave. Tyson Alualu, Danniel McCullers, Isaiah Buggs
LB: TJ Watt, Bud Dupree, Devin Bush, Mark Barron, Vince Williams, Anthony Chickillo, Tuzar Skipper, Ulysees Gilbert III, Tyler Matakevich, Ola Adeniyi
CB: Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Cam Sutton, Artie Burns, Justin Layne, Mike Hilton
S: Terrell Edmunds, Sean Davis, Kameron Kelly, Jordan Dangerfield
Specialists: Chris Boswell (PK), Jordan Berry (P), Kameron Canaday (LS)
