  • Steelers make roster cuts down to final 53

    Updated:

    It’s official. The Steelers have trimmed their roster down to the required 53 man total by today’s 4pm deadline. 

    To help set the roster, the Steelers made a trade, sending Jerald Hawkins and their 7th Rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for their 6th Rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The offensive tackle, originally a 4th Rd pick in 2016, battled multiple injuries stalling his development. 

    More trades could be in the works, however this is the first, initial 53-man roster for the 2019 Steelers:

    QB: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Josh Dobbs

    RB: James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell, Roosevelt Nix (FB)

    WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Donte Moncrief, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Ryan Switzer, 

    OL: Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, David DeCastro, Alejandro Villanueva, Matt Feiler, BJ Finney, Chuks Okorafor, Zach Banner, Fred Johnson

    TE: Vance McDonald, Xavier Grimble, Zach Gentry

    DL: Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave. Tyson Alualu, Danniel McCullers, Isaiah Buggs

    LB: TJ Watt, Bud Dupree, Devin Bush, Mark Barron, Vince Williams, Anthony Chickillo, Tuzar Skipper, Ulysees Gilbert III, Tyler Matakevich, Ola Adeniyi

    CB: Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Cam Sutton, Artie Burns, Justin Layne, Mike Hilton

    S: Terrell Edmunds, Sean Davis, Kameron Kelly, Jordan Dangerfield 

    Specialists: Chris Boswell (PK), Jordan Berry (P), Kameron Canaday (LS)

