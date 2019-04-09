PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season schedule has been released and it includes a nationally televised game on NBC and WPXI.
The Steelers first two pre-season games will be at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
The Steelers will then hit the road for the rest of the pre-season including the nationally televised game. Kickoff for the Steelers at the Titans on Aug. 25 is at 8:00 pm on WPXI.
The team will close the pre-season on the road against Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 29th at 7:30 p.m.
The regular season schedule will be released later this month.
