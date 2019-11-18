PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some new faces to the team as injuries have taken their toll this season.
The Steelers have signed WR Quadree Henderson and WR Amara Darboh to the practice squad.
I’d say that probably isn’t good news for JuJu Smith-Schuster & Diontae Johnson’s status.
We’ll see what Mike Tomlin says about their injury situation tomorrow at noon. #Steelers— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 18, 2019
Related Headlines
The Steelers have added RB Ralph Webb to the practice squad.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 18, 2019
WR Terry Smith and LB Sutton Smith were both released, according to team officials.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Additionally, Juju Smith-Schuster reportedly has a knee injury too.
On the same play he suffered a concussion against the Browns, Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster also injured his knee and now Pittsburgh is uncertain whether he will be able to play Sunday at Cincinnati, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2019
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson also nursing a concussion.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect captured on camera in deadly home invasion, shooting
- NFL changes kickoff time for Steelers vs. Browns
- Timeline of Bethel Park woman's disappearance, man's alleged confession of her murder
- VIDEO: Argument ends with man being shot to death, suspect identified through surveillance video
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}