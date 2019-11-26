  • Tomlin: Hodges will start vs. Browns

    By: Dale Lolley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It's Devlin Hodges time in Pittsburgh.

    Speaking during his press conference Tuesday at the Rooney Complex, Mike Tomlin confirmed Hodges would get the ball over Mason Rudolph to start the team's Week 13 matchup against the Browns.

    Related Headlines

    Rudolph had thrown five interceptions in his past six quarters before being pulled from last Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals after a three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    "We met as a staff, we've decided that we're going to start Duck this week," Tomlin said. "Really, the decision is clear for us and [there are] some really clear reasons why. Like I talked about after the game, I thought he provided us a spark in-game. I'm hopeful that he's capable of continuing to provide that spark as we step into this stadium."

    Hodges came in and connected on a 79-yard touchdown to James Washington on his second pass attempt. Hodges finished 5 of 11 for 118 yards and a touchdown.

    CLICK HERE to read more from DKpittsburghsports.com

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    dkpittsburghsports.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories