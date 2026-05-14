Rooney weighs in on Steelers playing Saints in Paris

This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

The NFL officially announced on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the New Orleans Saints in Paris on Oct. 25 (Week 7), at the Stade de France. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. French time, 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Steelers president Art Rooney II is honored to have his club play in the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in France.

“We’re honored to represent the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL in the League’s first-ever game in Paris this upcoming season,” Rooney said. “Playing the New Orleans Saints in such a historic setting is a great opportunity to showcase the NFL’s global growth and to connect with fans around the world. It’s an exciting moment for our organization and for Steelers Nation everywhere.”

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