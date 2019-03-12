  • Ryan Shazier to remain on Steelers roster for 2019 season

    PITTSBURGH - Ryan Shazier’s contract will be tolled into the 2019 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday.

    By tolling Shazier’s contract, he will remain on the team’s roster and eventually be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

    Shazier continues to recover from a spinal injury that ended his season in 2017. He suffered the injury during the Dec. 4 game against the Cincinnati Bangals.

    “Tolling his contract means Shazier will be paid a salary commensurate with his years of service in the NFL, he will continue to accrue seasons toward his NFL players’ pension, and his medical insurance plan will be the same coverage that all active NFL players receive,” according to the Steelers’ website.

