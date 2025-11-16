Steelers fight through adversity, beat Bengals 34-12; Aaron Rodgers injured

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers overcame the adversity of injuries to two of their star offensive players, and some further self-inflicted adversity, to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-12 on Sunday.

The Steelers lost starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a left hand injury at halftime, and on the next possession, also lost starting running back Jaylen Warren — who had been a huge part of the team’s first-half offensive success.

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

But the offense kept plugging along, with Mason Rudolph leading two scoring drives in relief and Kenneth Gainwell caught two touchdown passes, one from Rodgers and one from Rudolph, to lead the Steelers to victory.

