Steelers get good news on Alex Highsmith return, expect 3 OLB package vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get star outside linebacker Alex Highsmith back this week against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday.

Highsmith, who is returning from a low left ankle sprain, was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday last week and was considered doubtful to play before being ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Highsmith first suffered the injury late in the Steelers’ Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, when he stepped awkwardly on the foot of Commanders quarterbacks Jayden Daniels, spraining his ankle. He was quickly ruled out of the Steelers’ Week 11 and 12 games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. There was hope that he would be able to return for the Bengals game, but that turned out not to be the case.

