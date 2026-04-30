Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy breaks silence on rare UFA tender placed on Aaron Rodgers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

During an interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy echoed team president Art Rooney II‘s stance on the Steelers placing the seldomly-used UFA tender on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“This is all a part of the process that we’ve discussed all along. We are consistently in communication. He’s where he should be right now. He’s taking the time personally to accomplish some of things in his personal life. I’m sure he and I will talk in the near future,” McCarthy told Schein. “And really the business transaction was definitely there was some communication beforehand and it’s something that just puts us in position to be smart business wise. To potentially have a comp pick if things go that way.”

Rooney also downplayed their decision to slap a UFA tender on Rodgers.

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