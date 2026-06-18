Smoke billows from building at plant in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. — Firefighters are battling flames at a plant in Glassport.

Click here for photos of the scene.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Ninth Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Smoke is billowing from a building at the plant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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