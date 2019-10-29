PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered a shoulder injury Monday night, leaving the game against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Conner's shoulder/AC injury was "in the process" of being evaluated, and Conner will be "limited" this week because of the injury.
Related Headlines
Tomlin did not specify if Conner will be out for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.
"One thing's for sure, it's going to limit him early in the week." — Tomlin on James Conner's AC joint injury— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 29, 2019
James Conner has a shoulder injury. At the very least, he'll be limited this week #WPXI— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) October 29, 2019
Conner was seen with his arm in a sling after the game.
Mike Tomlin says James Conner has a "shoulder/AC, being evaluated." The Steelers running back was seen with his arm in a sling after the game.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 29, 2019
Ramon Foster (concussion), Benny Snell (knee) & Maurkice Pouncey (calf) will have injuries to be monitored heading into the Colts game.
TRENDING NOW:
- 10th Street closed 6 to 8 weeks after bus falls in massive sinkhole
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
- Grandfather charged in cruise ship death of toddler granddaughter
- VIDEO: 10 charged in drug gang slayings, including quadruple murder
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Meanwhile, running back Jaylen Samuels' return from knee surgery is "right on time," according to Tomlin. Samuels was a full participant in practice and could return to game action as early as Week 10.
Mine Tomlin says Jaylen Samuel's return from knee surgery is "right on time." Says he was available last week after being a full participant in all practices. #Steelers— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 29, 2019
Offensive lineman Ramon Foster also left Monday's game early, and Tomlin clarified Tuesday that Foster is currently in concussion protocol.
He will need to clear that protocol ahead of Sunday to be eligible to play next week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}