    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered a shoulder injury Monday night, leaving the game against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Conner's shoulder/AC injury was "in the process" of being evaluated, and Conner will be "limited" this week because of the injury.

    Tomlin did not specify if Conner will be out for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

    Conner was seen with his arm in a sling after the game.

    Meanwhile, running back Jaylen Samuels' return from knee surgery is "right on time," according to Tomlin. Samuels was a full participant in practice and could return to game action as early as Week 10.

    Offensive lineman Ramon Foster also left Monday's game early, and Tomlin clarified Tuesday that Foster is currently in concussion protocol.

    He will need to clear that protocol ahead of Sunday to be eligible to play next week.

     

