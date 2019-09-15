  • 72-year-old man found shot to death inside his Pittsburgh apartment

    PITTSBURGH - A 72-year-old man was found shot to death Friday morning inside his apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, authorities said Sunday.

    Police were called to the apartment on Centre Avenue to perform a welfare check when they found the man dead on the floor.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Sam Gantt. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

    Gantt suffered gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder, according to the medical examiner.

