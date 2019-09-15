PITTSBURGH - A 72-year-old man was found shot to death Friday morning inside his apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, authorities said Sunday.
Police were called to the apartment on Centre Avenue to perform a welfare check when they found the man dead on the floor.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Sam Gantt. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Gantt suffered gunshot wounds to his head and shoulder, according to the medical examiner.
