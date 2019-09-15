0 House explosion, fire kills man on daughter's wedding day

EDGEWOOD, Pa. - An explosion and fire leveled a home and left one man dead Saturday in Edgewood, officials said.

Crews were called about 2:30 p.m. to Garland Street for the fire, which also damaged a neighboring home.

Investigators called the fire suspicious as they looked into what caused the explosion, and it's now believed to have been intentionally set by the homeowner.

The homeowner's body was found in the rubble, police said. Notes and pictures were found in his car.

Police said they had been called to the house before and knew who the man was, but would not elaborate.

The man's daughter was supposed to get married Saturday, according to officials.

Neighbors reported hearing the massive explosion that shook their homes and caused their lights to flicker.

"It was very fast. I actually came outside and heard it. I looked, and bolted down the street saying, ‘Oh, my God.' If there's somebody in the house … I'd hope somebody would come get me. I was just in shock," Nicole Anyolovich, who lives nearby, said.

All gas and electricity was shut off to the street for a time. Heavy equipment was brought in to aid in the investigation.

The house next door that was also damaged was just sold, and a family was planning to move in next week, officials said.

Late Saturday night, emergency officials evacuated nearby residents due to a safety issue. The county bomb squad was called to the scene.

