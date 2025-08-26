Steelers release veteran WR, Super Bowl champ

This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing veteran wide receiver Robert Woods, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Woods, 33, joined the Steelers on a one-year free agent contract this offseason. His release will cause a $745,000 dead cap hit, but save $1.255 million against the salary cap this season.

A veteran of 12 NFL seasons and a Super Bowl winner with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Woods was unable to crack the Steelers’ roster despite a drastic need at outside receiver behind DK Metcalf.

