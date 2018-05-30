The Steelers will have a new old jersey this season.
Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster modeled the new throwback uniform, based on the 1978-79 uniform, on Wednesday during a news conference.
The #Steelers will now wear the 1978-1979 jersey as their throwback. Team President Art Rooney II, "As popular as the bumble bee uniforms were, it's time to make a change." #WPXI pic.twitter.com/6siYr7cfMb— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) May 30, 2018
"As popular as the bumble bee uniforms were, it's time to make a change," said team president Art Rooney II, referring to the 1933 uniforms the team has periodically worn since 2012.
The most obvious difference between the current uniform and the throwbacks are the block numbers present on the classic jerseys.
TRENDING NOW:
- 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday found
- Retired Pittsburgh firefighter guilty in fatal hit-and-run
- ‘Roseanne' reboot canceled: Barr blames Ambien for racist tweet, urges fans not to defend her
- VIDEO: Tennessee Representative blames school shootings on 'grocery store porn'
00%
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}