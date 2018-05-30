  • Steelers unveil new throwback jersey for upcoming season

    The Steelers will have a new old jersey this season.

    Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster modeled the new throwback uniform, based on the 1978-79 uniform, on Wednesday during a news conference.

    "As popular as the bumble bee uniforms were, it's time to make a change," said team president Art Rooney II, referring to the 1933 uniforms the team has periodically worn since 2012.

    The most obvious difference between the current uniform and the throwbacks are the block numbers present on the classic jerseys.

