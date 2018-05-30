13-year-old girl missing since Sunday found

UPDATE (5/30/18): Tessa Rose May has been found, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police tweeted Wednesday morning.
LOCATED. Thanks all for your help in spreading the word. https://t.co/y9jkKmyr4Z— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 30, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from East Hills.
Tessa Rose May was last seen on Sunday, according to police.
She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
MISSING KID ALERT: PBP Detectives are looking for a missing East Hills teen. Tessa Rose May, 13, was last seen Sunday. She is 5'2, 115 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have info on her whereabouts, please call police at (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/nqkRN9xmLw— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 29, 2018
