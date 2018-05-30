  • Retired Pittsburgh firefighter guilty in fatal hit-and-run

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A judge has found retired a Pittsburgh city firefighter guilty of causing a fatal hit-and-run accident

    Judge Jeffrey Manning found David Anderson, 65, guilty on all counts.  He will remain free on bond with electronic monitoring until he is formally sentenced in August.   

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Anderson struck Gregory Simpson in December 2015 at the intersection of Seabright Street and Street Extension in Perry South with his pickup truck and drove off.

    Simpson initially survived, but died six weeks later.

    Anderson did not take the stand in his own defense. 

    WPXI news reporter Renee Wallace is gathering reaction to the verdict she's putting that together for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Pittsburgh firefighter guilty in fatal hit-and-run

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break closes part of Penn Hills road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas line struck during water main repairs in McKeesport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Wednesday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Showers, thunderstorms developing across area Wednesday