PITTSBURGH - A judge has found retired a Pittsburgh city firefighter guilty of causing a fatal hit-and-run accident.
Judge Jeffrey Manning found David Anderson, 65, guilty on all counts. He will remain free on bond with electronic monitoring until he is formally sentenced in August.
Related Headlines
Anderson struck Gregory Simpson in December 2015 at the intersection of Seabright Street and Street Extension in Perry South with his pickup truck and drove off.
Simpson initially survived, but died six weeks later.
Anderson did not take the stand in his own defense.
WPXI news reporter Renee Wallace is gathering reaction to the verdict she's putting that together for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Copperhead snake bites 6-year-old boy on family trip
- ‘Roseanne' reboot canceled: Barr blames Ambien for racist tweet, urges fans not to defend her
- Birth control pill recall: Taytulla packaging error could lead to unintended pregnancy
- VIDEO:Amazon Alexa makes accidental online purchase during woman's business meeting
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}