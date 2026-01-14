Steelers veteran wide receiver announces retirement

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen has announced his retirement from the NFL. Thielen revealed the news in an Instagram post.

“What a ride it has been!” Thielen’s wrote. “13 years what a blessing! Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years, it has meant everything to my family and I!”

The Steelers claimed Thielen off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 2. He served as the Steelers’ No. 2 wide receiver down the stretch.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group